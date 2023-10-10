UAE urges protection of civilians and immediate end to violence in Israel

The United Arab Emirates, in an official statement released today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has called for the utmost protection of civilians and emphasized that the most pressing concern is to put an end to the ongoing violence while safeguarding the civilian population.

The Ministry expressed deep concern over the recent series of attacks launched by Hamas on Israeli towns and villages near the Gaza strip, including the firing of thousands of rockets aimed at densely populated areas. These actions have been described as a grave and alarming escalation of hostilities.

Additionally, the Ministry expressed its shock and dismay at reports of Israeli civilians being taken hostage from their homes. It reiterated that civilians on both sides must be afforded full protection under the principles of international humanitarian law and should never become targets of conflict.

The UAE extended its condolences to the families of all victims and called for diplomatic efforts to prevent the further escalation of tensions that could lead to a broader regional conflict.

Furthermore, the Ministry mourned the loss of lives, both Israeli and Palestinian, resulting from the recent outbreak of violence. It urged both parties involved to de-escalate and avoid exacerbating the situation, which has already caused tragic consequences for civilian lives and vital infrastructure.

The UAE emphasized the necessity for the international community to collaborate in preventing the violence from spilling over into a broader regional instability, potentially involving other groups.

The UAE reaffirmed the importance of maintaining a resolute stance in the face of attempts to derail ongoing regional initiatives aimed at fostering dialogue, cooperation, and coexistence. It stressed the importance of preventing further destruction in a region that has already suffered the ravages of war and trauma for far too long.

The Ministry underscored its commitment to maintaining close contact with all regional and international partners to swiftly de-escalate the situation, restore peace and calm in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT), and facilitate a return to negotiations. It added that the ultimate goal remains a final settlement within the parameters of a two-state solution, ensuring that both Palestinians and Israelis can live in peace and dignity.