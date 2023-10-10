Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Pura Luka Vega performs ‘The Prayer’ after release from jail

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 hours ago

Courtesy: Screengrab from Noelle Capili-Ruiz/X

Drag artist Pura Luka Vega remains unfazed following her imprisonment for violating religious feelings as she performed ‘The Prayer’ with her mother on stage.

Pura went on stage and held hands with their mother Esther while doing a lip-sync performance of Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli’s “The Prayer” last October 8.

The performance was made three days after she was released from jail by the Manila Police District.

Various drag artists performed at the fundraising event for Pura.

“This is not just an attack against the community; this is an attack against the freedom of speech. Drag is an art form that cannot be silenced and art should not be censored,” NAIA, Drag Den Season 1 winner, said during the event.

“An attack against one of us is an attack against every single one of us and our community and we all stood up against that today,” she added.

Pura released over complaints filed against the artist for immoral doctrines, obscene publications, and exhibitions and indecent shows case. The bail amount was at P72,000.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

