PH Embassy in Israel verifying report of OFW death 

The Philippine Embassy in Israel is verifying reports that a Filipina caregiver was dead following the attacks of terrorist group Hamas in Israel.

“Mayroon kaming nareceive kagabi na report mayroon daw isang namatay so first thing in the morning ay pupunta ang ating labor attache at ive-verify doon nga sa reported na may isang nasawi daw na caregiver,” Philippine ambassador to Israel Pedro Laylo, Jr. told CNN Philippines.

Laylo added the reported death was initially included in the list of 29 missing Filipinos.

“23 Filipinos were already rescued while five remain unaccounted for,” he added.

The PH envoy denied reports Filipino agrostudies students were abducted by Hamas operatives.

The ambassador  said all 310 students are safe.

Laylo said that all missing are caregivers and in the same area.

