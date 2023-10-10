LuLu expands further in Dubai, opens new hypermarket in the iconic Dubai Mall

In bold move to strengthen it’s presence and brand equity, Leading retailer LuLu Group today opened their world-class hypermarket at the iconic Dubai Mall.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade officially inaugurated the 72,000 sq. ft. Lulu Hypermarket in the presence of Jamal Bin Thaniah, Chairman of Emaar Properties, Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group and other dignitaries.

Increasing the Group’s store count to 24 in Dubai emirate, the new state of the art store focuses primarily in grocery, fresh food, fruits and vegetables, bakery, health & beauty, stationery, house hold, IT products and fresh flowers among others.

The Hypermarket, which is part of the on-going initiative to diversify the retail portfolio of The Dubai Mall Zabeel will primarily target at the large multinational population residing and visiting the Dubai mall and Downtown areas.

Speaking to media at the inauguration, Yusuffali MA said, “We are extremely happy and excited to join hands with Emaar to open our newest hypermarket at The Dubai Mall which is the world’s biggest and the most prestigious shopping and leisure destination welcoming over 100 million visitors every year from around the world.

As one of the leading retailers of the region, it is our constant endeavor to innovate and offer world-class shopping experience to the large multi-national population, residing and visiting Dubai.”

Over the years of catering to different nationalities, we have seen the growing demand for internationally sourced products and specialty range based on food trends from around the world. It will be our continuous commitment to offer high-quality products at the most affordable prices in the market.”

“We thank the wise leadership of this great country for the continuous support and the Emaar Group for this opportunity and we look forward to a mutually rewarding association ahead,” Yusuffali added.

Lulu, which recently expanded its global sourcing operations with new centers in Italy and Poland is focusing on adding many exclusive range of products especially in the “healthy & diet” category like free-from range, organic, sustainable and vegan among others. The new hypermarmarket in Dubai Mall also has a huge “global food section” which stocks “country specific” popular products from around the world to cater to the diverse taste of huge tourist population of Dubai.

The access to Lulu Hypermarket is through the Zabeel parking of Dubai Mall.