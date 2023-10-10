Deadly earthquakes rock Afghanistan, over 2,400 lives lost

Afghanistan has been hit by a series of earthquakes causing the loss of more than 2,400 lives, according to the Taliban. These earthquakes, the deadliest in years, struck in the western part of the country, near Herat City, with one registering at a magnitude of 6.3, making them among the deadliest worldwide this year.

Janan Sayeeq, Ministry of Disasters spokesperson, reported the grim numbers: 2,445 dead and over 2,000 injured, with 1,320 houses damaged or destroyed. Ten rescue teams were sent to the affected area, near Iran, as more than 200 bodies were brought to hospitals, mainly women and children.

Pictures on social media show damaged minarets in Herat, and makeshift beds were set up outside the main hospital. Urgent needs include food, water, medicine, clothing, and tents.

Afghanistan has a history of strong earthquakes, often with rising death tolls due to challenges in remote regions. The country’s healthcare system, heavily reliant on foreign aid, has faced funding cuts since the Taliban took over. Concerns over Taliban restrictions and other humanitarian crises have led to reduced donor support.

In August, the International Committee of the Red Cross mentioned it might stop financial support to 25 Afghan hospitals due to funding constraints. Afghanistan’s healthcare system is in need, especially as earthquakes add to the challenges faced by the Afghan people.