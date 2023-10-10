BI confirms Yexel Sebastian in Japan amid P200 million investment scam

The Bureau of Immigration confirms that toy collector Yexel Sebastian and his wife left the country on Monday amid allegations of fraud involving a P200 million investment scam.

The BI confirmed that Yexel Sebastian and Mikee Agustin have left for Japan, saying no motion or case has yet been filed against them.

“As of now, we have no reason to hold the departure of the two subjects,” BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said in a statement.

Tansingco made the statement when asked by Senator Raffy Tulfo during the budget hearing of the Justice Department.

“Hindi ko alam kung ito’y tumatakas na o baka pumunta sa Nagoya para mag-recruit na naman ng investors,” Tulfo said.

“Is there any way na mapigilan? Ewan ko lang sa Immigration. Meron naman palang balita na kalat na kalat na na ito ay marami na nai-scam,” the lawmaker added.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla said only the Department of Justice can issue an immigration lookout bulletin.

“Hanggang local bulletin lang po ang kaya namin gawin kasi ‘yung right to travel ang aming tinitingnan,” Remulla said.