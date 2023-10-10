BI concerned over illegally-acquired Philippine passports

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) expressed its concerns over the proliferation of illegally-acquired Philippine passports.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the practice could be considered a a national security threat.

During the Public Hearing of the Committee on Finance presided by Senator Sonny Angara, Tansingco shared that there were at least 10 recent cases of authentic Philippine passports used by illegal aliens.

The BI chief added that these foreign nationals were able to illegally acquire Philippine documents such as passports, birth certificates, driver’s license, and postal IDs.

The BI previously reported the case of a certain Danny Wong, who attempted to depart for Cambodia, claiming that he was of Chinese-Korean-Filipino lineage in April.

Due to numerous red flags and inconsistencies, the immigration officers were prompted to further scrutinize his documents. He was later confirmed to be a Korean national named Kim Ho Cheol.

“Their use of authentic documents make it doubly difficult to detect and arrest,” said Tansingco. “But through our officers’ advanced skills, we were able to ascertain their actual identities” the BI chief added.

All aliens were charged for violation of the Philippine immigration act and were included in the BI’s derogatory list once proven guilty.