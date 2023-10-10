Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi to host Leadership Summit 2023: Empowering Communities through Agile and Resilient Leadership

The Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi is gearing up to host its highly anticipated Leadership Summit 2023, aimed at empowering communities through agile and resilient leadership. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, the 14th of October 2023, at the prestigious Novotel Al Bustan in Abu Dhabi, UAE. With a focus on equipping leaders with the skills and knowledge to drive positive change, the summit promises to be a transformative experience for attendees.

The one-day Leadership Summit will be a melting pot of professionals, industry experts, and renowned speakers who have carved their names as dynamic leaders in their respective fields. Through a dynamic program that includes interactive sessions, keynote speeches, and panel discussions, participants will gain valuable insights into effective leadership strategies, innovative approaches to problem-solving, and methods for building strong, cohesive communities.

The summit will cover a diverse range of topics, featuring presentations from prominent leaders such as:

1. “Organizational Resilient Leadership: Thriving, Surviving, and Seizing Opportunities amidst Crises and Change”

Dr. Richard Paolo Bustos Deluria, Chairman & CEO of SRK Education Group International

2. “Employing Transformational Leadership Techniques for Sustainable Business and Community Growth”

Dr. Kamran Yaqub, Senior Leadership Specialist, Borouge

3. “Translating Personal Branding Towards Achieving Career Aspirations”

Jose Koska, Head of Talent Sourcing, ADNOC Shared Services

4. “Navigating the Future of Work: Insights and Managing Expectations”

Dr. Mary Precy Aguilar, Lecturer College of Business & Economics – UAE University

5. “Innovative Marketing Strategies for Success in the AI Era”

Roxanne Negrillo, General Manager Marketing, Al Futtaim Automotive COE CX

6. “The Benefits of Utilizing Technology for Economic Advancement and its Impact on Community Development”

Dr. Fady Alnajjar, Associate Professor, UAE University

7. “The Role of Artificial Intelligence and RPA in shaping the Future of Healthcare”

Shijin Prasad R.S., Health Care IT Leader/Head of the IT Dept. – Cure Medical Centers

8. “COP28: Exploring Climate Change, Food Security Challenges, and Community Contributions”

Imelda Bacudo, Senior Advisor to the COP28 Presidency of the UAE

9. “Our Role in the Global Climate Challenges”

Rexinor Amancio, Strategy Analyst, UAE Office of the Special Envoy for Climate Change

Aside from the wealth of knowledge and insights offered by these distinguished speakers, attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow leaders and experts, creating fertile ground for collaborations and partnerships that can amplify their impact within their communities.

The Leadership Summit is an inclusive event open to individuals from all walks of life who aspire to make a difference and drive change within their communities. Whether you are an established leader looking to enhance your skills or an aspiring young leader eager to make an impact, this summit is designed to cater to your needs.

For those interested in attending this transformative event, registration is now open. Secure your spot at the Leadership Summit organized by the Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi and embark on a journey of empowerment, equipped with the tools, knowledge, and network needed to become an agile and resilient leader capable of making a tangible difference in your community.

To register, simply click on the following link: Registration Link and join the ranks of leaders committed to driving positive change. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a dynamic summit that promises to shape the leaders of tomorrow.