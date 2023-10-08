Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz cancel Israel concert after attacks 

Kapuso singer Julie Anne San Jose and actor Rayver Cruz announced that their show in Israel has been canceled following the attacks of the terrorist group Hamas in the country.

The show called ‘Luv Trip Na, Laff trip pa,” was supposed to be held at the Smolarz Auditorium at Tel Aviv University.

“In view of the recent reports we are getting from Tel Aviv, the management of Sparkle would like to announce that Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz, Boobay, and the Sparkle Team who are currently in Israel for a concert are all safe,” the Sparkle management said.

“We thank everyone for their well wishes as we pray for their continued safety and protection,” the management added.

The Philippine government condemns the latest attacks on civilians in Israel and expressed sympathies and condolences to those who have lost family members in the deadly attacks.

“The Philippines condemns the attacks, especially against civilian populations,” Malacañang said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Philippines understands the right of states to self-defense in the light of external aggression as recognized in the United Nations Charter,” the Palace added.

