UPV Tacloban and USJ-R graduates share top honors in September 2023 CPA Exams

Graduates from the University of the Philippines-Visayas (UPV) in Tacloban City and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) in Cebu City have jointly claimed the top spot in the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants, as officially announced by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) late on Friday.

Allaine Beduya Collamar, representing UPV, and Hebban Talib Tawantawan, hailing from USJ-R, both demonstrated remarkable performance by securing an impressive percentage rating of 91.17 in the examinations.

These exams were administered by the Board of Accountancy across multiple locations, including N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Palawan, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga in September 2023.

Out of the 8,734 individuals who aspired to become certified public accountants and undertook the challenging examinations, a noteworthy 2,740 candidates have successfully achieved this prestigious certification.

The PRC is expected to release further details regarding the remaining top performers in the coming days.

