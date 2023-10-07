Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Shocking video reveals multiple-vehicle vollision in Abu Dhabi, resulting in Dh1,000 Fine

A video capturing a multiple-vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi has surfaced, shedding light on the consequences of reckless driving maneuvers.

The Abu Dhabi police shared the video on Friday, emphasizing the hazards associated with sudden deviations and improper overtaking.

The footage, circulated on social media, illustrates a critical moment when a truck abruptly changed lanes, apparently without noticing an approaching car in the left lane.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, the car swerved left but failed to evade impact. Tragically, it collided with an SUV in the third lane, triggering a chaotic chain reaction as the second car lost control and zigzagged across the busy highway.

The Abu Dhabi Police have issued a stern warning to all drivers, urging them to consistently adhere to traffic regulations. They emphasized the importance of refraining from abrupt lane changes and stressed the need for drivers to ensure that their intended lane is clear before overtaking another vehicle.

The penalties for such traffic violations are severe.

Sudden deviations are subject to a Dh1,000 fine and four black points, while improper overtaking can result in fines ranging from Dh600 to Dh1,000, depending on the severity of the offense. These measures are designed to deter dangerous driving behaviors and prioritize the safety of all road users.

