World Renowned Tough Mudder Returns to Fujairah Next Week: 15% Flash Sale on All Entries to Mark World Teacher’s Day

Tough Mudder – the world-renowned obstacle course challenge – has announced a 15 per cent discount on entry fees for the upcoming Tough Mudder event in Fujairah at Fujairah Adventure Park to mark World Teacher’s Day. The new incentive, applicable across all race categories, is available from 12:01am on October 5 until 11:59pm on October 8 to celebrate World Teacher’s Day and mark the one-week countdown until the opening event of the season.

In partnership with Fujairah Adventures and Discover Fujairah, Tough Mudder Fujairah will take place on Saturday 14 October on an exhilarating course within Fujairah Adventure Park where participants from across the UAE and beyond will come together on a life-changing adventure and face the ultimate challenge of physical strength, stamina, and mental grit.

For UAE residents and visitors keen to participate in a line-up of nail-biting and exciting obstacles, there is no better opportunity than Tough Mudder Fujairah. The 2023 edition will include a 10k course open for those age 14 and above with more 20 obstacles and a 5k course open to over 13’s with 13 obstacles. Tough Mudder Kids will challenge children ages 6-12 with a fun and engaging 1.5k obstacle mud run on a newly designed course.

The discounted competition entry aims to encourage residents of the UAE and beyond to participate in a world-class event right here on their doorsteps. For more information and to sign up to participate, visit www.toughmudderarabia.com/events/fujairah and enter code TEACHER15 to avail discount.

Participants will be able to enjoy live music and good food in the Mudder Village at the event, with additional activities and giveaways from partners ANTA Sports and Grenade.