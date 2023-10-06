Dubai Fitness Challenge 2023: Registration is now open for Dubai Ride, Dubai Run, and other activities

Dubai, are you ready to get fit, healthy, and moving? Registration for the seventh edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is now officially open!

The month-long event will kick off on October 28, Saturday, which will offer various fitness challenges and activities for residents and visitors alike. DFC is a city-wide initiative that encourages the public to commit to 30 minutes of physical activity daily for 30 days.

Inspiring people every step of the way, the exhilarating event offers an action-packed calendar of free and inclusive fitness villages, events, community hubs, classes, and activities. DFC is on a mission to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities.

Set to be the biggest edition yet, DFC this year will feature the following events:

30-day fitness villages

DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village – This is set to be a bustling hive of sporting activity on one of Dubai’s most iconic coastal spots.

All-new RTA Mushrif Park Cycle Centre – This will offer guided bike trails, a pump track, and free bike hire.

Run and Ride Central presented by Meraas – This will serve as the ultimate destination for clubs, top brands, and all those keen on the lifestyle benefits of running and cycling.

With 600 free fitness sessions and 400-plus hours of activities through a month-long schedule, all set against the stunning backdrop of Dubai’s famous skyline, the brand-new venues will cater perfectly to those seeking easy access to fitness classes to support their 30X30 goals.

Dubai Ride

Dubai Ride, presented by DP World and supported by the Roads and Transport Authority, will mark its return on November 12, Sunday. It will offer families, recreational cyclists, and cycling enthusiasts a truly unforgettable experience as they pedal past Dubai’s iconic landmarks along Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai.

Dubai Run

Presented by Mai Dubai and supported by Sun and Sand Sports, Dubai Run will be back on November 26, Sunday which will conclude the month-long event. Participants will have the chance to join the world’s largest free fun run and breeze through the majestic Sheikh Zayed Road, passing by Dubai’s picturesque landmarks.

Dubai Stand-Up Paddle

But wait, there’s more! A new event called Dubai Stand-Up Paddle will take place on November 18, Saturday, where participants can immerse in the breathtaking view of Hatta while joining guided training sessions and a mass challenge event, before unwinding with a serene sunset yoga session.

Dubai Fitness Challenge is a flagship fitness initiative of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, which aims to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities.

Register now and reserve your spots here.