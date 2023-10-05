UAP Abu Dhabi Chapter inducts new set of officers for 2023-2024

The United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) – Abu Dhabi Chapter inducted their new set of officers for 2023-2024 during their 13th General Membership Meeting held at the Novotel Al Bustan, Abu Dhabi, on October 1, 2023.

In attendance were Philippine government officials led by HE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, representatives from Bayanihan Council and other Filipino organizations in the UAE, as well as members and officers of the UAP Abu Dhabi Chapter.

During the event, Ar. Arnold A. Datu, UAP – Abu Dhabi Chapter Immediate Past President, delivered his valedictory address.

“Today is the 1st of October 2023, marking our 13th Induction Ceremonies and Anniversary as a Chapter. The same date last year, October 1, 2022, I delivered my Inaugural Address as your Chapter President… When I set foot in UAP Abu Dhabi Chapter, I was one of the strong-willed aspirants. But time passed by and became your Chapter President with the guidance of Architect Kirby Zalameda,” Ar. Datu said.

“UAP Abu Dhabi Chapter is home. It’s home for the talented, successful, and respectful Filipino Architects, as well as for the topnotchers and multi-awarded architects… UAP continues to serve as a platform for enhancing professional development, and for expanding our skills, trainings, and career growth,” he remarked.

On the other hand, Ar. Woderick Pareja, the newly-elected President of the Chapter, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the momentous occasion.

“Today, I stand before you with a sense of honor and responsibility as a president of the Abu Dhabi Chapter. I pledge, along with the entire executive committee, board of directors and our members, to uphold the rules and regulations that guide us. Our unity and collective decisions are paramount for the growth and prosperity of our chapter,” Ar. Pareja said in his speech.

“My priority is to serve the needs of our chapter and its members. I will wholeheartedly support the plans, programs, and activities that propel our chapter forward. To my fellow architects, both seasoned and young, let us remember that our profession is not just about building structures; it’s about building a better world. Let us continue to refine our blueprint of professionalism, and in doing so, become leaders who inspire unity and shape the architectural landscape,” he continued.

“I encourage all members to actively participate and support the future endeavors of our chapter. By doing so, we not only enrich our own experiences but also contribute to the collective growth and global competitiveness of our community,” he concluded.

Here is the list of the new set of officers to be led by Ar. Woderick Pareja:

Executive Committee:

President: Ar. Woderick M. Pareja

Vice President for Programs & Development: Ar. Jonathan Y. Gregorio

Vice President for Operations: Ar. Michelle Luke C. Decena

Secretary: Ar. Maria Elisha N. Efa

Deputy Secretary: Ar. Catherine L. Alba

Treasurer: Ar. Christopher R. Bonoan

Deputy Treasurer: Ar. Jhela J.Venturanza

Auditor: Ar. Maria Kristine B. Diosana

Deputy Auditor: Ar. Lynette A. Quintos

Adviser: Immediate Past President; Ar. Arnold A. Datu