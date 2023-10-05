UAE authority launches investigation on viral videos of abandoned cats in the desert

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi announced on Tuesday that it has initiated an investigation after receiving reports that cats are being abandoned in the desert.

According to a post by the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the DMT will take all relevant administrative and legal measures to determine the cause of this incident.

Photos and videos showing several cats abandoned in a desert have been circulating around the Internet, causing rescue groups and netizens to express shock and worry over the incident.

In a Facebook post by the International Organization for Animal Protection (OIPA), an animal welfare organization, it was stated that rescuers discovered over 100 cats and a number of dogs that had been cruelly dumped in the Al Falah area in Abu Dhabi. These animals were reportedly “left to die in scorching temperatures without food, water, and shelter from the heat.”

“Rescuers in tears found approximately 60 dead bodies in different stages of decomposition that were lying on the sand or just beneath the surface. Animals have died enduring unimaginable and unacceptable suffering. Other 87 cats and a dog were luckily found alive but in critical conditions. All very weak and dehydrated they have been transferred to vet clinics for health care,” OIPA wrote.

In response, the authority is currently conducting investigations “in coordination with the relevant authorities to identify perpetrators of this inhumane act, which contradicts civilized morals and values.”

Acknowledging the concerns of the public and appreciating the efforts of volunteers in addressing this situation, the DMT encouraged residents to provide information regarding the matter to minimize any additional challenges in ensuring animal welfare.

If you witness any abuse or neglect that threatens or endangers the lives of animals, please contact the number 800 555.