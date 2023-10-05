Ras Al Khaimah to ban single-use plastic bags starting January 1, 2024

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), UAE announced on Tuesday that single-use plastic bags will be banned in the emirate, effective January 1, 2024.

In a post on social media platform X, RAK’s Environment Protection and Development Authority (EPDA) issued a statement on the new law, aligning with the UAE’s efforts to reduce plastic consumption.

“His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, a member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, issued Law No. 4 of 2023 regarding the ban on single-use plastic materials in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The law prohibits the circulation of plastic bags,” EPDA wrote.

وفقاً للقانون رقم (4) لسنة 2023 سيبدأ تطبيق منع تداول الأكياس البلاستيكية ذات الاستخدام الواحد في إمارة رأس الخيمة #رأس_الخيمة_خالية_من_البلاستيك pic.twitter.com/sOQQoqN6zd — هيئة حماية البيئة والتنمية في رأس الخيمة (@epdarak) October 4, 2023

The authority explained that single-use plastic bags refer to the bags provided to you by stores such as grocery shops, bakeries, clothes shops, and electronic shops, among others.

Earlier, other emirates have announced bans or regulations on plastic use. In Dubai, retailers began implementing a 25-fil charge per bag from July 1, 2022. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi initiated a ban on single-use plastics starting June 1, 2022.

The emirate of Sharjah also introduced a 25-fil tariff per single-use plastic bags from October 1, 2022, with a complete ban set to go into effect from January 1, 2024. On the other hand, Umm Al Quwain and Ajman have both declared plans to ban plastic bags starting in 2023.