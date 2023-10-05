Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Agency vows to cooperate in probe over alleged recruitment scam

The agency being linked to a recruitment scam vows to cooperate with any investigation to be launched by the government.

Alpha Assistenza SLR has reportedly victimized at least 68 individuals.

“My client is willing to participate in the investigation, ongoing. That’s all I can say right now and my client is willing to answer in the proper forum,” Atty. Charlie Pascual, the legal counsel of Krizelle Respicio, the firm’s owner, said in an interview on GMA News.

A number of victims complained to the Justice Department over the supposed scam. The victims said they were offered a job in Italy in exchange for some P180,000.

The victims said their Italian working visa was denied after they submitted the work permits issued by the agency.

“Yun lamang po. She’s been receiving too much from some media entities, medyo hindi na niya kaya. So I said to her, we have to come out to the open and clear your name,” the lawyer said on why they went to the DOJ.

Pascual said Respicio is not involved in any recruitment.

“The story will come out, the truth will come out,” he said.

Read: Tulfo seeks probe over non-existent jobs in Italy

