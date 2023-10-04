IECEP UAE Chapter celebrates 15th year anniversary, holds inaugural international AI Summit

In celebration of its 15th year anniversary, the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines (IECEP) UAE Chapter hosted its first-ever AI Summit called “IECEP International Conference on AI: Current State and Future Trends in AI” on September 29, 2023 at the Metropolitan Hotel, Dubai, UAE.

The event was graced by the presence of representatives from Filipino communities and organizations, as well as officials from the Philippine government and private sector, including HE Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Consul General Hon. Renato Dueñas Jr. of the Philippine Consulate of Dubai and Northern Emirates, Bayanihan Chairman Alfonso Halibas, and FilSoc President Ericson Reyes.

IECEP members and ECE professionals from across the UAE and GCC countries gathered for a two-day summit that tackled the latest trends and pressing challenges of AI in the world of engineering. The interactive sessions featured experts and AI leaders in the region.

Eng. Rafael Lontoc, IECEP UAE Chapter – Governor and Chairman of the Board, commended everyone for another milestone of the organization and led the inauguration of the first-ever IECEP International Conference on AI.

“15 years is a significant milestone in the journey of any organization. This is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment of all those who have been part of this incredible journey,” Lontoc remarked.

“Over the years, we have grown and evolved, fostering a vibrant community of engineers, technologists, technicians, and innovators. Our chapter has consistently strived to promote excellence in our field, provide continuous learning opportunities, facilitate networking among our members, and do corporate social responsibilities with our fellow kababayans, not only here in the UAE but also in the Philippines,” he added.

Meanwhile, in his keynote speech, HE Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, encouraged participants to continue honing their skills.

“Hopefully the summit will add to your knowledge [in AI]. There is no better time to deploy and provoke a real conversation on this subject in the face of everyday life, especially here in the UAE,” Ambassador Ver said.

“I have full faith and confidence in the resiliency of Filipino professionals here in the Middle East. They are very successful in the global labor market because of their ingenuity, adaptation, embracing change, and enhancing further their skills—always giving our edge to become vulnerable and to become advanced and ready for whatever change that will come,” he added.

IECEP UAE Chapter’s anniversary celebration was made extra special by a gala dinner that recognized the achievements of the engineers in the region for their exceptional contributions in the industry.