Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

AED50 fare from UAE to Oman? RAKTA announces new bus route to Musandam

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera6 hours ago

File photo (Courtesy: WAM)

Another option for traveling by land to the majestic country of Oman has recently become available for UAE residents, as the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) launched its new bus routes to Oman on Tuesday.

In an official announcement on X, RAKTA revealed that starting October 6, 2023, travelers can reach Musandam, Oman, by bus from Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

Bus route:

The route begins at the Ras Al Khaimah main bus station (Al Dhait South) and includes two stops within the emirate: Al Rams and the Shaam area.

On the other hand, travel from Oman will start and terminate at the Wilayat of Khasab, with stops at Tibaat, Wilayat of Bukha, Harf, and the Qada area.

Bus timings and duration:

Bus services will be available on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with a total travel time of approximately 3 hours.

  • From RAK bus station, you can catch rides from 8:00AM to 6:00PM.
  • From Wilayat of Khasab, you can catch rides from 8:00AM to 6:00PM.

Ticket prices:

  • A one-way ticket will cost AED50 or approximately OMR 5.23.

Booking:

Tickets can be booked through the following channels:

  • RAKBUS application
  • rakta.gov.ae website
  • On the bus
  • At the Ras Al Khaimah Bus Station

Related: Travel to Oman from UAE via bus starting October 1

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera6 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

PEI FM TFT Pre Event Press Release

PBC BizTalk 2023: Private Equity, Investment, and Financial Management Forum to be Held in Abu Dhabi on November 9th, 2023

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 04T173044.861

IECEP UAE Chapter celebrates 15th year anniversary, holds inaugural international AI Summit

3 hours ago
Screenshot 2023 10 04 at 3.10.32 PM

Drag artist Pura Luka Vega arrested by Manila Police 

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 04T122126.754

No Internet for a day? UAE authority clarifies worldwide Internet shutdown rumors

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button