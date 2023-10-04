AED50 fare from UAE to Oman? RAKTA announces new bus route to Musandam

Another option for traveling by land to the majestic country of Oman has recently become available for UAE residents, as the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) launched its new bus routes to Oman on Tuesday.

In an official announcement on X, RAKTA revealed that starting October 6, 2023, travelers can reach Musandam, Oman, by bus from Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

ابتداءً من 6 أكتوبر 2023 .. افتتاح خط للحافلات العامة يربط إمارة رأس الخيمة ومحافظة مسندم (ذهاباً وإياباً) Starting from the 6th of October 2023 .. RAKTA provides a New Bus Route between Ras Al Khaimah and Governorate of Musandam (Back and forth) pic.twitter.com/EE43OE22vc — RAK Transport Authority (@RakTransport) October 3, 2023

Bus route:

The route begins at the Ras Al Khaimah main bus station (Al Dhait South) and includes two stops within the emirate: Al Rams and the Shaam area.

On the other hand, travel from Oman will start and terminate at the Wilayat of Khasab, with stops at Tibaat, Wilayat of Bukha, Harf, and the Qada area.

Bus timings and duration:

Bus services will be available on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with a total travel time of approximately 3 hours.

From RAK bus station, you can catch rides from 8:00AM to 6:00PM.

From Wilayat of Khasab, you can catch rides from 8:00AM to 6:00PM.

Ticket prices:

A one-way ticket will cost AED50 or approximately OMR 5.23.

Booking:

Tickets can be booked through the following channels:

RAKBUS application

rakta.gov.ae website

On the bus

At the Ras Al Khaimah Bus Station

