Sheikh Mohammed announces new law on Dubai emblem, up to Dh500,000 fine for misuse

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a new law on Monday governing the appropriate utilization of the emirate’s official emblem.

Law No. 17 of 2023 mandates that Dubai must possess its distinct emblem that reflects its values and principles. This emblem is considered the property of the emirate of Dubai, safeguarded by this law and its regulations. It will become effective upon publication in the official gazette.

According to a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM), the emblem can be employed across various various government facilities, documents, websites, and during government events. Private organizations are also permitted to use it, provided they obtain prior approval from the Dubai Ruler or his designated representative.

Improper use of the emblem may result in penalties and punishment, encompassing imprisonment for a duration not less than three months and not exceeding five years, along with a fine ranging from AED100,000 to AED500,000, or one of the two penalties outlined in the law.

The law further specifies that individuals, excluding government entities or those granted permission to use the emblem, must cease its usage within 30 days from the effective date of this law unless they have obtained prior approval.