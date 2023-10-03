Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Controlling inflation is still top concern among Filipinos — Pulse Asia

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report55 seconds ago

A recent Pulse Asia survey showed that controlling inflation remains to be the top concern for Filipinos.

Inflation refers to the speed of rising prices of basic commodities and services.

In its September 2023 Ulat ng Bayan Survey taken from September 10 to 14, 74% of the respondents in the survey said that there is a need to control the rising prices of basic commodities.

The survey showed that inflation is a major concern to 67% in Class ABC, 75% in Class D, and 75% in Class E.

Increasing the pay of workers at 49%, creating more jobs at 27%, reducing poverty at 25%, and fighting graft and corruption in government at 22% are the other major concerns for Filipinos.

Fighting criminality at 18%, resolving the problem of involuntary hunger at 14%, and providing assistance to farmers at 13%, composed the other set of concerns for Filipinos.

The survey was conducted at the backdrop of the 2024 budget deliberations, debate over confidential funds and the West Philippine Sea issue.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report55 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 10 03T130546.524

LTFRB approves P1 fare hike for jeepneys

28 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 03T125840.998

All-Star Legend Gary Payton: NBA Games in Abu Dhabi are Crucial to Test Strategies and Lineups Ahead of New Season

35 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 03T124643.987

Apple to address iPhone 15 overheating issues in next iOS update

47 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 03T115735.740

Unveiling TINBO by PLDT Global: Building Stronger Bonds Between OFWs and Their Families

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button