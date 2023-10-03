Controlling inflation is still top concern among Filipinos — Pulse Asia

A recent Pulse Asia survey showed that controlling inflation remains to be the top concern for Filipinos.

Inflation refers to the speed of rising prices of basic commodities and services.

In its September 2023 Ulat ng Bayan Survey taken from September 10 to 14, 74% of the respondents in the survey said that there is a need to control the rising prices of basic commodities.

The survey showed that inflation is a major concern to 67% in Class ABC, 75% in Class D, and 75% in Class E.

Increasing the pay of workers at 49%, creating more jobs at 27%, reducing poverty at 25%, and fighting graft and corruption in government at 22% are the other major concerns for Filipinos.

Fighting criminality at 18%, resolving the problem of involuntary hunger at 14%, and providing assistance to farmers at 13%, composed the other set of concerns for Filipinos.

The survey was conducted at the backdrop of the 2024 budget deliberations, debate over confidential funds and the West Philippine Sea issue.