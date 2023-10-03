All-Star Legend Gary Payton: NBA Games in Abu Dhabi are Crucial to Test Strategies and Lineups Ahead of New Season

Gary Payton, a nine-time NBA All-Star and 2006 champion with the Miami Heat, is in Abu Dhabi this week as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 Presented by ADQ. The California-born born point guard won Olympic gold medals in Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000 and has followed the worldwide growth of the game he loves ever since.

Organised by the National Basketball Association and the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital is hosting NBA preseason games for the second successive year with the Dallas Mavericks facing Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, October 5 and Saturday, October 7 at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena. And having hosted six national teams during International Basketball Week as they prepared for the FIBA World Cup in East Asia, Payton is under no illusions of the growing global reach of the sport.

“It’s incredible to see how much the game has grown around the world,” said Payton, who is appearing at the NBA District, an interactive fan event that welcomed nearly 10,000 fans last year and is returning to Manarat Al Saadiyat from Thursday through Sunday. “Basketball is a truly global sport, and some of the best players in the world come from outside the US, including the last three NBA MVPs. The level of international talent in the league is at an all-time high and was on full display last season and at the recent FIBA World Cup, which featured a record 55 current NBA players. As the game continues to grow, I’m confident the level of international talent will too.”

Fans visiting the NBA District will have the opportunity to meet Payton and five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway Sr, as well as participate in basketball activities on a full-size NBA court, watch NBA highlights and programming, have their photo taken with the NBA’s most coveted prize – the Larry O’Brien Trophy – and purchase limited-edition NBA merchandise.

I’ve played internationally many times and always had an amazing experience. Global Games like these give NBA fans around the world the opportunity to see some of the best players in the world and experience the excitement of an NBA game in-person. Between the games and surrounding fan events, I think they go a long way toward growing basketball and the league’s popularity in the countries and regions where they take place, and I expect that will be the case through the games and events in Abu Dhabi.

Both the Mavericks and Timberwolves are preparing for strong seasons as they compete for the championship. Payton emphasised the importance of the preseason games for teams’ preparations. “Every game is important, and preseason games give teams the opportunity to test different strategies and line-ups before the regular season starts,” he added. “For me, the preseason was a critical way to prepare my body for the rigours of an NBA season. I think fans are in for a treat with these two games, which feature two up-and-coming Western Conference teams and some of the most exciting players in the game today.”

The games in Abu Dhabi will also provide NBA players and legends with the chance to explore other cultures. Payton added: “I’ve heard so many great things about Abu Dhabi. I’m looking forward to checking out the sights, experiencing the local culture and cuisine, and especially interacting with the fans!”

