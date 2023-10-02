UAE empowers cybersecurity culture with launch of awareness campaign

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is taking a pioneering step on the global stage in cybersecurity during Cybersecurity Awareness Month with the launch of a nationwide awareness campaign.

In a recent report by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the UAE is determined to share its rich cybersecurity experience and success stories, underlining its commitment to fortifying the digital landscape and safeguarding against cyber threats, thereby protecting both individuals and institutions.

The nation’s proactive approach to cybersecurity includes the establishment of the Cyber Security Council, the implementation of the Federal Network (FedNet), and the development of its digital cloud infrastructure.

One of the cornerstones of the UAE’s cybersecurity initiatives is the digital citizenship certificate, a testament to its dedication to fostering responsible digital citizenship. In tandem, the nation has formulated a series of cybersecurity strategies, perfectly aligned with the objectives of the visionary “We the UAE 2031” plan, aimed at solidifying the UAE’s position as a world-leading cybersecurity stronghold.

Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council, is urging the entire UAE community to actively engage in Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

He underscores that cybersecurity is not merely a technological endeavor but an integral part of the country’s national security fabric. Dr. Al Kuwaiti places particular emphasis on the campaign’s focus, which includes cyberbullying, phishing, online fraud, responsible social media practices, and the protection of personal data and privacy.

The UAE Cyber Security Council plays a pivotal role in addressing cyber threats, consistently adhering to established standards and policies. Dr. Al Kuwaiti acknowledges the challenges posed by the ongoing digital transformation and technological advancements across all sectors, which inherently bring an escalation in cyberattacks. Nevertheless, he reaffirms the UAE’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its digital landscape in close collaboration with its international partners.

In addition to its domestic efforts, the UAE has earned international recognition for its cybersecurity prowess. In the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2020, issued by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the UAE retained its position as the fifth top country globally. The GCI serves as a trusted benchmark for measuring countries’ commitments to cybersecurity, analyzing their levels of development across five key categories: Legal Measures, Technical Measures, Organizational Measures, Capacity Building, and Cooperation.

The UAE’s relentless pursuit of digital infrastructure advancement and human capital development in the field has significantly enhanced its readiness to counter cyberattacks. Collaborations with national institutions and international partnerships, exemplified by initiatives such as ‘Cyber Pulse,’ have played a pivotal role in raising cybersecurity awareness within the UAE community.