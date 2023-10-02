Family laments death of OFW in Saudi Arabia, seeks autopsy of remains 

The family of overseas Filipino worker Marjorette Garcia laments the death of the OFW in Saudi Arabia.

They appealed to Philippine authorities to make sure that there would be a thorough investigation into Garcia’s death.

“September 24 nagpunta po kami sa agency sabi ko pakihanap ang kapatid ko kasi mag two-weeks na wala kaming balita. Pagdating ng September 27, ang sabi sa amin, tinawagan kami nasa morgue na kapatid ko,” Rits Parungao, sister of Garcia, said in a CNN Philippines report.

“Na-shock po ako, hindi po ako makapaniwala kasi noong nag-usap kami wala kaming problema, masaya po siya. Iyak na ko ng iyak,” added Parungao.

Parungao added that they were told that their sister was accidentally stabbed.

“Nag-ask po ako ng report sa POLO (Philippine Overseas Labour Office) sa Saudi. Ang sabi nasaksak daw pero wala na silang sinabi pang iba,” Parungao added.

