DFA, DMW to help Filipino victims of illegal recruitment in Italy 

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that the government will help Filipino victims of an illegal recruitment scheme in Italy especially in filing lawsuits.

DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo Jose de Vega said he met with the victims. Consul General Elmer Cato said 33 victims lost around 39 million to two agencies based in Milan after they were promised jobs there.

De Vega said that the DFA and the Department of Migrant Workers will provide legal assistance to the victims.

The DFA said that it may take some time before the cases to be filed in Milan and Manila can be resolved.

In a separate statement, the DMW said that the massive illegal recruitment schemes are preying on OFWs who are being charged with illegal and exorbitant placement and consultancy fees and lured into non-existent jobs in Italy.

“The DMW warns the public on offers of fake overseas job offers and the illegal collection of exorbitant placement fees. Through our AKSYON Fund, the DMW will put the full force of the law to bear on unscrupulous individuals and organizations and seek justice for victimized OFWs,” the DMW said.