OFW stabbed to death in Saudi Arabia 

An overseas Filipino worker was found dead with stabbed wounds in Saudia Arabia.

In a GMA News report, the victim was identified as Marjorette Garcia and her family still doesn’t know on why she was stabbed to death.

Garcia last spoke with her family last September 15, 2023.

“Mapadali po sana ang pag-uwi ng labi niya, tapos yung sa hustisya niya po na nangyari sa kanya. Hanggang ngayon, wala pang alam kung anong nangyari sa kanya. Kung bakit pinatay po,” said Tito Garcia Jr., the husband of Garcia.

The family seeks justice over the OFW’s brutal death and they are now coordinating with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to bring her remains back.

“It was forwarded to us from the Central Office. We all know nga po na this is allegedly murder. The remains will undergo thorough investigation,” OWWA-1 Post Arrival Repatriation Unit Officer Jennifer Dellosa said.

The agency said that they would handle the expenses of the family to Metro Manila to take Garcia’s body home once it arrives in the Philippines.