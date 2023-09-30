Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DOJ: Teves-Pacquiao meeting in Timor Leste a ‘chance encounter’ 

The Department of Justice revealed that fugitive Arnie Teves and former senator Manny Pacquaio had a chance encounter in Timor Leste.

“Alam naman natin na andoon talaga sa Timor-Leste. Ngayon, without a doubt,” DOJ Spokesperson Mico Clavano said.

“At nakakuha rin kami ng statement galing sa kampo ni former Senator Manny Pacquiao na ito ay isang chance encounter lamang po at hindi naman sinadya na mag kita sila doon sa mismong airport,” he added.

Timor-Leste’s President Jose Ramos Horta and Prime Minister Kay Rala Xana Gusmao invited Pacquiao to be the guest of honor for their Independence Day Celebration.

In some viral videos, Teves was seen wearing on white shirt and pushing through with the crowd to hug Pacquaio at the airport.

Teves was the subject of an arrest warrant in the Philippines for being the mastermind Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and others on March 4.

