New Remittance App providing VIP treatment for OFWs

No need to wait in line and waste your precious time at Remittance centers, no need for days of processing, and best of all no more extra fees!

TapTap Send is a new Remittance App that is designed to make it easy and super convenient for OFWs based in the UAE, US, Canada, UK, and Europe to send money to their loved ones in the Philippines, anytime, anywhere and as often as they need to.

With fast and secure transactions, competitive exchange rates, ZERO transfer fees, and user-friendly features, the app is poised to change the remittance process for Filipinos overseas providing them with a cheap and easy alternative that caters to their busy and increasingly mobile lifestyle.

Driven by a genuine mission to empower Filipinos to be more financially aware and independent, Taptap Send has successfully launched in key territories, getting very good engagement from Filipino Communities around the world.

After just six months since the launch of its Philippine corridor, Taptap Send is currently experiencing hyper growth led by its Country head, Faye Sta Ana, one of the few Filipinas in the tech space based in Dubai, also named as among the top most influential voices on LinkedIn.

As a second generation OFW, Sta Ana is drawing from her own experiences to reach out to fellow kabayans and introduce the benefits of using Taptap Send. She explains –

“As OFWs, we get so used to the sacrifice that waiting in line to get transactions done has become ordinary – at the airport, the embassy, the labor office. In fact, our struggles have become so commonplace that it is often turned into viral memes.

“My mom has worked in Dubai for the past 20+ years. As a single mother, she worked hard toward self-sufficiency as she is the sole provider for her 3 kids along with our relatives in the province. She and her friends are very traditional in the way they send remittance despite high fees and low exchange rates simply because they had not been introduced to a better way.”

Launched in 2019, Taptap Send is an international P2P remittance company with a mission to equalize access to capital globally by ensuring everyone has access to instant and convenient remittances at the lowest rates possible.

Aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals, the app was first launched in the most underserved territories in Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean where access to banks and cash for the greater population remains an issue.

Founder and CEO, Michael Faye is a well-known philanthropist, Harvard Business School alumna who have pursued technology for social awareness and global impact. He spent the last two decades focused on international poverty and building companies to make it as cheap, fast and convenient to transfer money into emerging markets.

With Taptap Send, the company’s mission continues as it is made available to more markets and now serving the Filipino Diaspora around the globe, aiming to provide our hardworking and well-deserving OFWs a 5-star solution in sending money to their families back home.

Taptap Send is now available to download for IOS and Android for senders in the UAE, US Canada, UK and Europe. It is currently giving away $20 or AED25 extra for their first transaction to the Philippines using the code TAP2PH.