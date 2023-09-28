UAE and Philippines strengthen aviation ties with MoU

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the UAE has taken a significant step to bolster bilateral aviation relations by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its counterpart in the Philippines.

This MoU, signed after a round of discussions held on September 19th and 20th, 2023, in Cebu, Philippines, paves the way for a closer aviation partnership between the two nations. Key provisions of the MoU include an increase in national carriers’ flights, a threefold rise in air cargo capacity from 200 to 600 tonnes per week for each national carrier, and the green light for the operation of Airbus A380 aircraft.

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from various local sectors and national carriers and was executed by Omar bin Ghalib, Deputy Director-General of the GCAA and Head of the UAE Delegation, along with Carmelo L. Arcilla, Executive Director of the Philippines’s Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB).

Commenting on this significant development, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, emphasized the visionary leadership of the UAE, which has embraced an open skies policy. This policy has not only enhanced the UAE’s competitiveness but has also fostered openness, economic flexibility, and regional and global leadership. Al Suwaidi further underscored the GCAA’s commitment to strengthening aviation cooperation frameworks in strategic markets. This move aims to support national carriers in their international operations and ensure their direct access to economic, commercial, and tourism markets.

This news was originally reported by WAM