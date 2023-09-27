Toni Fowler faces complaint over obscene music video 

Vlogger Toni Fowler became the newest target of the so-called Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas (KSMBP) as the latter filed complaints over her obscene music videos.

The group was also involved in the filing of charges against television hosts Vice Ganda and Ion Perez.

Atty. Mark Tolentino, the legal counsel of the KSMBP, said they filed three counts of violation of Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC) in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

“Kasi when you say freedom of press or freedom of expression, hindi absolute ‘yan. May mga limitation ang freedom of press… the second limitation is Article 201 of the RPC. Ito ‘yung nagbibigay ng mga obscene publication, indecent publication,” Tolentino said.

“Like in this case of Ms. Toni Fowler, may nagpakita siya, kumakanta siya ng mga bastos. Aside from the — nagpakita din ng sex organs,” he added.

Tolentino said that there was a scene in the video when Fowler and her dancers were seen holding sex toys.

Fowler has yet to comment on the complaint filed against her.