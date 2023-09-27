Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Over 100 guests dead after fire strikes wedding reception

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

A devastating fire has claimed the lives of at least 100 individuals while leaving approximately 150 others injured, as reported by the Iraqi state news agency, INA, citing local authorities.

The fire, which unfolded in the Hamdaniya district of the northeast Nineveh governorate, was triggered by the use of fireworks, candles, and other materials that are customary during a wedding reception, according to statements from the Iraqi Civil Defense.

Najm Al-Jubouri, the Governor of Nineveh, conveyed to INA that the injured have been swiftly transported to hospitals located in both Nineveh and the Kurdistan region. However, at this point, a definitive count of casualties remains elusive, with Al-Jubouri stating, “There is no final count of the deceased and injured yet.”

Harrowing videos emerging from the scene capture thick plumes of smoke billowing out of the Al Haytham Wedding Hall, while crowds and ambulances converge in the vicinity.

(Video courtesy: BNO News)

A guest in attendance at the wedding shared with local media that the bride and groom, miraculously, emerged unscathed but profoundly affected by the tragedy. The guest told the private Iraqi channel Alawla TV, “The bride and groom are fine. I was just with them now, but their condition is devastating due to what happened to people here.”

The shocking incident has brought attention to the structural vulnerabilities of the wedding hall, which was reportedly clad with highly flammable Ecobond panels that were in violation of safety regulations, as per the Iraqi Civil Defense’s account.

The Civil Defense further noted that the fire led to the collapse of portions of the hall due to the use of these highly combustible, budget-friendly construction materials that crumbled within minutes of the fire’s outbreak.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq has also expressed its profound condolences to the families of those who lost their lives or sustained injuries in this horrific incident, describing it as “an immense tragedy.”

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the mission expressed its shock and pain at the loss of life and injuries resulting from the fire.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023 09 27 at 1.52.27 PM

Toni Fowler faces complaint over obscene music video 

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 27T094600.656

Gov’t probes scammer pretending to be Marcos’ cousins

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 01T123335.315

DFA eyes to expand e-visa system to India

7 hours ago
TFT NEWS ots

OTS confirms NAIA officer swallowed dollars not chocolate

1 day ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button