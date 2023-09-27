Over 100 guests dead after fire strikes wedding reception

A devastating fire has claimed the lives of at least 100 individuals while leaving approximately 150 others injured, as reported by the Iraqi state news agency, INA, citing local authorities.

The fire, which unfolded in the Hamdaniya district of the northeast Nineveh governorate, was triggered by the use of fireworks, candles, and other materials that are customary during a wedding reception, according to statements from the Iraqi Civil Defense.

Najm Al-Jubouri, the Governor of Nineveh, conveyed to INA that the injured have been swiftly transported to hospitals located in both Nineveh and the Kurdistan region. However, at this point, a definitive count of casualties remains elusive, with Al-Jubouri stating, “There is no final count of the deceased and injured yet.”

Harrowing videos emerging from the scene capture thick plumes of smoke billowing out of the Al Haytham Wedding Hall, while crowds and ambulances converge in the vicinity.

(Video courtesy: BNO News)

A guest in attendance at the wedding shared with local media that the bride and groom, miraculously, emerged unscathed but profoundly affected by the tragedy. The guest told the private Iraqi channel Alawla TV, “The bride and groom are fine. I was just with them now, but their condition is devastating due to what happened to people here.”

The shocking incident has brought attention to the structural vulnerabilities of the wedding hall, which was reportedly clad with highly flammable Ecobond panels that were in violation of safety regulations, as per the Iraqi Civil Defense’s account.

The Civil Defense further noted that the fire led to the collapse of portions of the hall due to the use of these highly combustible, budget-friendly construction materials that crumbled within minutes of the fire’s outbreak.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq has also expressed its profound condolences to the families of those who lost their lives or sustained injuries in this horrific incident, describing it as “an immense tragedy.”

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the mission expressed its shock and pain at the loss of life and injuries resulting from the fire.