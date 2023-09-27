Gov’t probes scammer pretending to be Marcos’ cousins

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission is now investigating a man who allegedly scammed millions for pretending to be the cousin of President Bongbong Marcos.

Two of the victims of the man who introduced himself as “Mario Marcos,” approached the agency to lodge complaints against the suspect.

One of the victims lost P12 million pesos after one of her staff said that they verified the identity of Mario.

“In-attest siya ng tauhan ko na kamag-anak nga po. Kasi pinag-verify ko sa PSG, but it turned out, when I talked to someone from the PSG, hindi siya kilala. So, ano, kasabwat niya kahit sarili kong tauhan,” “Maria” told GMA News.

Maria said that the suspect even brought bodyguards with him at every meeting.

Retired Army General “Romeo” was scammed out of P800,000 for a “major investment.”

“We just want the public to know na may mga ganitong modus operandi, makapanloko ng tao,” said PAOCC Executive Director Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz in a GMA News report.