Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Tulfo wants massive campaign vs. online scams victimizing OFWs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report23 mins ago

Senator Raffy Tulfo wants the national government to launch a massive campaign against online scams targeting overseas Filipino workers or OFWs.

In a Senate hearing, Tulfo urged the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), to craft a plan that will help in fighting these online scams.

A former OFW and now IT expert revealed that a lot of OFWs are getting lured into so-called online paluwagans.

“Kapag hindi nakabayad ang isang member, lahat ng kasali ay hindi nakakasweldo. At kahit magbayad din, wala pa din ibibigay na pera, kadalasan kasi mga kamag-anak, kaibigan din ang nagre-recruit,” ex-OFW Romel Malapira said.

Tulfo said that the government should exhaust all platforms including social media to inform OFWs against these scams.

Migrant Workers Officer in Charge Hans Cacdac said they have help desks in many parts of the country to address concerns about online scams.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report23 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS ots

OTS confirms NAIA officer swallowed dollars not chocolate

3 mins ago
dubai landscape tourism 2

UAE on the hunt for Youth Minister

3 hours ago
TFT NEWS FIRE SPORTS CITY

Massive fire erupts in Dubai Sports City

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 26T100019.250

Kim Chiu explains on why she didn’t attend the wedding of Maja Salvador

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button