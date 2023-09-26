Tulfo wants massive campaign vs. online scams victimizing OFWs

Senator Raffy Tulfo wants the national government to launch a massive campaign against online scams targeting overseas Filipino workers or OFWs.

In a Senate hearing, Tulfo urged the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), to craft a plan that will help in fighting these online scams.

A former OFW and now IT expert revealed that a lot of OFWs are getting lured into so-called online paluwagans.

“Kapag hindi nakabayad ang isang member, lahat ng kasali ay hindi nakakasweldo. At kahit magbayad din, wala pa din ibibigay na pera, kadalasan kasi mga kamag-anak, kaibigan din ang nagre-recruit,” ex-OFW Romel Malapira said.

Tulfo said that the government should exhaust all platforms including social media to inform OFWs against these scams.

Migrant Workers Officer in Charge Hans Cacdac said they have help desks in many parts of the country to address concerns about online scams.