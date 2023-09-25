Celebrating a September Christmas: CDCC UAE Chapter prepares to illuminate the season with ‘Paskong Crusado’

The Crusaders of the Divine Church of Christ (CDCC) UAE Chapter has been in full swing with their preparations for the much-anticipated ‘Paskong Crusado, Paskong Totoo’ celebration, scheduled for September 25.

The event, themed “Go Crusados, Give Joy to the World. Share the True Christmas Celebration,” promises to foster unity and love among both members and non-members.

For the CDCC, September 25 holds a dual significance as it commemorates not only their unique Christmas celebration but also the birthday of their revered Founder, Mons. Dr. Rufino S. Magliba. This distinctive practice has gained recognition not only in the Philippines but also in 67 towns, 11 provinces, and 2 neighboring countries where it is celebrated.

Members of the CDCC UAE Chapter, residing in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, have been tirelessly preparing for this celebration since August. They’ve adorned their surroundings with Christmas decorations to create a festive atmosphere.

The festivities commenced on September 17 with a nine-day Mass known as “Misa sa Umaga,” leading up to the midnight Noche Buena Mass on September 24, a moment of thanksgiving.

Mr. Ranilo Valdeleon, President of the UAE Chapter, shared their plans for September 24, saying, “It will be a joyous day for all CDCC UAE Chapter members. The day’s program begins with a flower offering, followed by a High Mass officiated by Rev. Fr. Mark Jacinth Rafael. The program is packed with diverse activities including games, Parol (lantern) making, altar decoration, a T-shirt design contest, raffles, and a gift exchange. The Crusaders Music Ministry will also spread the spirit of Christmas through caroling.”

Fr. Rafael emphasized that the CDCC is the only faith that observes Christmas in September, aligning it with the founder’s birthday and the church’s foundation anniversary. He warmly invited both members and non-members to partake in their celebrations on September 24, while also commemorating the 102nd birthday of Mons. Dr. Rufino S. Magliba, their Supreme Pontiff and the Church’s Founder.

In an interview, the CDCC UAE Chapter extended their heartfelt invitation to everyone to join them in celebrating ‘Paskong Crusado’ and the birth of Mons. Dr. Rufino S. Magliba. Their message revolves around unity and love, emphasizing the importance of sharing the true teachings of their church.

When questioned about the differences between their Christmas celebrations in 2022 and 2023, they explained that this year’s festivities have been enhanced to align with the growing number of Crusaders in the UAE.

The CDCC UAE Chapter is currently busy preparing a myriad of activities for their parishioners, including games, contests for the best T-shirt design, altar and Parol (lantern) decoration, gift exchanges, raffles, and joyful caroling.

As of the 2023 census, the UAE Chapter proudly boasts a membership of 111 individuals, a testament to the growing presence and influence of the CDCC in the region.