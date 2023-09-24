MIAA reports Molotov blast at NAIA 3 damaging three vehicles 

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) reported a Molotov blast incident on Saturday damaging at least three vehicles.

MIAA said that there were no reported injuries in the incident but the three vehicles were damaged by glass shards.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Aviation Security Group revealed that the Molotov bomb exploded at around 9:35AM.

The Southern Police District Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) and Pasay Police are now conducting a probe into the said incident.

In a separate statement, MIAA said that both the police units responded immediately and conducted SOPs by securing the area and increasing police presence within the perimeter of the open parking where the improvised flaming device was believed to have come from.

When inspected, a glass bottle containing flammable liquid and wrapped with a cloth was shattered, its particles hitting three vehicles parked near where it landed.

Eyewitness reports said that small flames were also seen at the bottom part of the vehicles.

“Recordings of CCTV cameras located in the vicinity of the open parking are now being reviewed and police authorities are also trying to obtain other CCTV footage from nearby establishments outside the Terminal 3 perimeter,” the agency said in a statement.

MIAA-Officer in Charge Bryan Co has ordered the Airport Police Department to beef up foot and K9 patrol in public areas and increase police visibility around the Terminal areas.

Co also calls on the airport community for continued cooperation by reporting suspicious-looking individuals as well as unusual movement of people in the airport complex.