Alleged Socorro cult leader says ready to face any probe 

Jey Rence Quilario a.k.a. Senior Aguila, Courtesy: Senator Risa Hontiveros / Facebook

The leader of the alleged Socorro cult in Surigao Del Norte said he is ready to face any investigation over the activities of the Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI).

“Ang hiling ko lang is ‘yung fair naman, fair,” said the group leader, Jey Rence Quilario, also known as “Senior Aguila” said in a GMA News interview.

The Department of Justice said that the group had violated the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.

The Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act was being violated since February 2019.

“Several minors have come forward with their traumatic experiences. Their narratives include being subjected to forced military exercises, labor-intensive tasks, witnessing involuntary child marriages, and facing significant challenges when attempting to leave Sitio Kapihan,” said the Justice Department.

The DOJ added that some of the trainees in the community were former policemen.

“On June 1, 2023, cases for qualified trafficking, kidnapping, and serious illegal detention, violation of the child marriage law, and violation of the child abuse law, were filed before the office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Surigao del Norte,” the DOJ added.

