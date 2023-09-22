Pilots told to avoid Taal Volcano

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has advised pilots to avoid flying over Taal Volcano amid risks due to volcanic activity.

“Flight operations are advise to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions may pose hazards to aircrafts,” CAAP said in a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on September 22.

The NOTAM applies to flying near the surface of Taal Volcano all the way up to an altitude of 10,000 feet.

The advisory is valid until September 23.

Taal Volcano’s activity caused volcanic smog or vog prompting class suspensions in many areas in Luzon, including Metro Manila.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said five tremors lasting from 20 minutes to 575 minutes were recorded in the volcano from 5 a.m. on Thursday to 5 a.m. on Friday.

Sulfur dioxide emission increased from 4,322 tonnes on Tuesday to 4,569 tonnes on Thursday.

Steam-driven or phreatic or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas are among volcanic activities that may occur over Taal.