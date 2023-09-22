Ex-MMDA chairman Bayani Fernando passes away

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has expressed its depressed sadness over the sudden demise of former Chairman Bayani F. Fernando.

Fernando server as MMDA chairman from June 5, 2002 until November 25, 2009.

“A mechanical engineer by profession, Chairman Fernando used scientific and practical approaches in his quest to solve the problems of Metro Manila,” the MMDA said.

“A man of few words, Fernando is known to be a workaholic and a disciplinarian among MMDA employees,” the agency added.



The agency said that through Fernando’s efforts he was able to put the MMDA in the spotlight.

“He was the person behind rapid bus lanes and the “Metro Gwapo” campaign transforming the region into a livable metropolis,” the MMDA added.

“Thank you very much for your contributions. Rest now, Sir, for you already got the job done,” the agency said.

Fernando also served as former mayor of Marikina City.