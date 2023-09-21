Marcos certifies bill defining agri sabotage penalties urgent

President Bongbong Marcos has certified a bill as urgent defining agricultural sabotage and imposing stiffer penalties for violators.

Marcos sent a letter to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri saying that he wants Senate Bill No. 2432 to be certified as urgent.

Marcos said the passing of the proposed bill is urgent “especially now that the country is beset by rising prices and shortages in agricultural products, partly due to the nefarious acts of smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, and cartel.”

Marcos, who is also the current Agriculture Secretary, said that the measure will increase productivity, protect farmers and fisherfolks, and will stabilize prices of agricultural products.

In a GMA News report, the proposed measure defines economic sabotage in agriculture as any act or activity that disrupts the economy by creating artificial shortages, promoting excessive importation, manipulating prices and supply, evading payment or underpayment of tariffs and customs duties, threatening local production and food security, gaining excessive or exorbitant profits by exploiting situations, creating scarcity, and entering into agreements that defeat fair competition.