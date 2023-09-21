Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BI gains insights from biometrics forum in Canada

Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago

Courtesy of: Bureau of Immigration, Republic of the Philippines

The Bureau of Immigration has participated in a biometrics forum in Canada, focusing on technology trends applicable to the Philippines.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco attended the 18th Symposium on the International Civil Aviation Organization Traveller Identification Programme and Joint International Criminal Police Organization Biometrics forum. The event aimed to study and adopt global trends in immigration and border management, with Tansingco emphasizing the necessity of modernizing immigration systems to align with international standards.

Discussions at the forum highlighted the accelerated technological advancements and digitized processes catalyzed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Participants included passport issuing agencies and authorities from various countries.

Additionally, Tansingco met with officials from the Canada Border Services Agency and visited the Vancouver International Airport to further enhance understanding of document security and biometrics trends for potential integration into Philippine border management strategies.

“We have seen the latest trends in document security and biometrics in the event,” Tansingco said.

“The learnings in this important activity will be included in our direction setting for us to be able to elevate border management in the Philippines,” he added.

