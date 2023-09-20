House considers 3-month suspension of fuel excise tax amid rising oil prices

The House of Representatives, led by Speaker Martin Romualdez, held a meeting with key players in the oil industry to discuss potential solutions to alleviate the impact of the ongoing oil crisis.

Among the proposals on the table is the suspension of the excise tax on imported oil and bio-ethanol for a three-month period.

This meeting occurred as pump prices were set to increase by at least P2 per liter, marking the 11th consecutive week of diesel and kerosene price hikes and the 10th consecutive week of gasoline price increases.

According to a Philstar report, House Deputy Majority Leader Rep. Erwin Tulfo said oil industry players also suggested a review of the Oil Deregulation law.

The plan is to suspend the excise tax until December, pending the recommendation by the Speaker to the President, as only the President can authorize such a suspension.

Based on industry calculations, fuel prices could potentially decrease by approximately P10 per liter without the excise tax and by P4 per liter for bio-ethanol. However, this would result in monthly revenue losses of approximately P4.9 billion or about P14 billion over the next three months.

The proposal to suspend the excise tax has been discussed for several years, with Department of Energy Undersecretary Sharon Garin noting that it originated both from oil industry players and lawmakers. However, the DOE is yet to submit its official stance on amending the Oil Deregulation law, as it requires consultation with the Department of Budget and Management, Department of Finance, and the National Economic and Development Authority.

During the meeting, the House asked the oil industry for contributions to help address the oil crisis. Industry representatives will consult with their leadership to determine what they can offer.

The recent surge in oil prices is primarily attributed to global supply constraints, following decisions by Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend voluntary production cuts through the end of the year.