Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Airport authorities probe NAIA security staff caught stealing on CCTV

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Courtesy of: Office for Transportation Security

Airport authorities are investigating a member of the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) for allegedly stealing $300 from a passenger at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

In a statement on September 18, the OTS said that investigation is ongoing to gather more evidence against the staff involved.

“Upon receipt of the information about the recent allegations of theft involving a Security Screening Officer (SSO) at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1, where a cash amounting to three hundred (300) US dollars went missing, the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) took actions to validate the information and launch its fact-finding investigation,” the agency said.

Administration actions will be filed against the employee should the allegations be proven true. The OTS said they are now coordinating with the Manila International Airport Authority and the Philippine National Police Aviation Security.

The OTS urged the public to report to them any illegal activities committed by their staff.

OTS administrator Ma. O Aplasca said that several measures have been implemented to prevent a similar incident.

“The involved OTS personnel were also immediately sacked and prosecuted,” Aplasca said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 09 20 at 5.17.25 PM

World’s top 5 women in design and renowned local icons take center stage at the Philippines’ biggest design conference

2 hours ago
PHOTO 2023 09 17 22 02 01

CDCC UAE Chapter prepares for Grand Christmas celebration on September 25

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 20T152654.079

Jed Madela amused with a class section named after him

4 hours ago
Department of Information and Communications Technology DICT

PH working with other countries to fight online scams

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button