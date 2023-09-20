Airport authorities probe NAIA security staff caught stealing on CCTV

Airport authorities are investigating a member of the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) for allegedly stealing $300 from a passenger at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

In a statement on September 18, the OTS said that investigation is ongoing to gather more evidence against the staff involved.

“Upon receipt of the information about the recent allegations of theft involving a Security Screening Officer (SSO) at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1, where a cash amounting to three hundred (300) US dollars went missing, the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) took actions to validate the information and launch its fact-finding investigation,” the agency said.

Administration actions will be filed against the employee should the allegations be proven true. The OTS said they are now coordinating with the Manila International Airport Authority and the Philippine National Police Aviation Security.

The OTS urged the public to report to them any illegal activities committed by their staff.

OTS administrator Ma. O Aplasca said that several measures have been implemented to prevent a similar incident.

“The involved OTS personnel were also immediately sacked and prosecuted,” Aplasca said.