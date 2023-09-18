Nine-year-old boy dies after swallowing pen cap

A nine-year-old boy from Agusan del Sur, Philippines has died after reportedly swallowing a pen cap on Tuesday, September 12.

According to a report from ABS-CBN News, the incident occurred when Ron (not his real name) was attending a class in school.

“Parang kinagat niya yung takip kasi hindi na sumusulat ang ballpen. Parang sinipsip niya yung ballpen kasi may mga tinta na sa kanyang kamay,” Lara, a family member, told ABS-CBN News.

When Ron started to have difficulty breathing, they rushed the boy quickly to a hospital in Agusan del Sur. Later, he was transferred to a hospital in Davao del Norte and then moved to a different hospital in Southern Philippines Medical Center.

The report stated that the child was declared dead on September 13 due to acute respiratory failure.

“Hindi na siya naoperahan. Nilagyan lang ng tubo ang bata. Request sana namin ang immediate operation, pero namatay na ito kinabukasan,” Ron’s uncle told ABS-CBN News.

Ron’s remains were brought to his home in Bunawan, Agusan del Sur.

The family is seeking financial assistance to settle Ron’s hospital bills. Those who wish to donate can contact Lara through GCash via 0906 3818 762.