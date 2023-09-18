Filipino Social Club Celebrates Successful Oathtaking Ceremony for Newly Elected Officers on September 17, 2023

The Filipino Social Club, a Filipino civic, nonprofit, nonreligious, nonpartisan organization regulated by Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA), is pleased to announce the successful completion of its officers’ oathtaking ceremony, which took place on September 17, 2023, at the Swissotel Al Murooj in Downtown Dubai. The event marked a pivotal moment in the organization’s history as it introduced a new slate of leaders committed to advancing its mission and serving the community.

With the theme “Empowering Connections: Building A Stronger Community,” the event also marks a momentous milestone as its new set of officers aims to collaborate and strengthen ties with various sectors not only within the Filipino community but also with the government and non-government organizations in the UAE.

Key Event Highlights:

Presentation of Officers: Attendees had the opportunity to learn more about the newly appointed officers as each one was introduced, reflecting their capabilities for furthering the organization’s mission.

Swearing-In of Officers: The newly elected officers, representing diverse backgrounds and expertise, took their oaths of office, pledging their unwavering commitment to the organization’s mission and the betterment of the community.

Inspiring Keynote Address: The event featured an inspiring keynote address delivered by His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, who shared valuable insights and motivation for the incoming officers.

Honoring the Previous BODs: As the new officers stepped into their responsibilities, they also acknowledged the efforts of the outgoing officers and Founding Members the Filipino Social Club with humble tokens of appreciation.

Networking and Celebrations: Prior and following the ceremony, a networking and celebration reception allowed attendees to engage with the new officers, fostering connections and collaborations.

World-Class Filipino Talents: The event was graced with world-class performances from the esteemed members of the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) – UAE and other brilliant performers.

“I’m greatly humbled to be serving for another term as President of FilSoc. And I am looking forward to work collaboratively with the new set of officers. We have many plans in store to drive greater impact toward strengthening connections with the different sectors of the Filipino community and with other nationalities” said re-elected club president Ericson P. Reyes.

The celebration was attended by over 200 guests from different sectors of the UAE and Filipino community, including representatives from the Dubai Police, Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture, Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department, the Philippine Embassy and General Consulate of Dubai & the Northern Emirates, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Philippine Business Club, Pakistan Association, as well as professional groups and community leaders coming from the other Emirates. Also present in the event were heads and delegates from diverse industries such as business, education, creatives, religious, sports, and culture.

“We are excited and grateful for the positive response from the community and coming together to support FilSoc in our mission of bringing unity, creating opportunities for collaboration, and making a beneficial relationship between various groups”, said Ms. Ellanie Villena, the new Vice President of FilSoc.

The Filipino Social Club expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all attendees, event sponsors, supporters, and partners who made the event a resounding success. The organization remains steadfast in its commitment in bringing together the various Filipino groups under one umbrella organization to advance the welfare of its members while promoting the Filipino culture in our host country.