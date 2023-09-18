Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police helps woman reunite with father in jail for birthday surprise

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago

Courtesy: Dubai Police/X

In a heartwarming event, the Dubai Police facilitated a reunion between a woman and her father, who had been incarcerated in Dubai Central Jail.

According to Brigadier Marwan Abdulkarim Jalfar, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, the woman reached out to the authorities when she arrived in the country a few days ago and asked if she could see her father on his birthday, whom she hasn’t seen in six years.

“She hadn’t seen him since he left their home country six years ago in search of work, only to later get involved in financial issues that led to his imprisonment,” Brig. Jalfar said.

Granting her request, the Dubai Police did not disclose the daughter’s intention to visit the inmate as a “surprise” on his birthday.

F6NxOKrWoAAHzV
Courtesy: Dubai Police/X

“The father hadn’t seen his daughter since leaving their home country. The Dubai Central Jail made special arrangements to surprise the inmate and celebrate his birthday,” stated Major Abdullah Ahli, acting director of the Dubai Central Jail.

Such special requests from the inmates’ loved ones can be granted by the police within the confines of the law.

“These actions significantly impact the inmates’ mental well-being, encouraging them to make better choices in rehabilitation, training, and employment, thereby preparing them for future societal integration,” Brig. Jalfar explained.

The father and daughter marked the special day together by cutting a birthday cake and spending time with each other.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 18T142237.804

Nine-year-old boy dies after swallowing pen cap

55 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 18T131055.020

‘Best before’ vs. ‘expiry’ date: Authority explains difference between food labels

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 18T113956.894

UAE announces public sector holiday for Prophet’s birthday

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 18T110739.022

Dubai’s RTA announces 90% completion of cycling tracks at Al Khawaneej, Mushrif

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button