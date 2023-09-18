Dubai Police helps woman reunite with father in jail for birthday surprise

In a heartwarming event, the Dubai Police facilitated a reunion between a woman and her father, who had been incarcerated in Dubai Central Jail.

According to Brigadier Marwan Abdulkarim Jalfar, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, the woman reached out to the authorities when she arrived in the country a few days ago and asked if she could see her father on his birthday, whom she hasn’t seen in six years.

“She hadn’t seen him since he left their home country six years ago in search of work, only to later get involved in financial issues that led to his imprisonment,” Brig. Jalfar said.

Granting her request, the Dubai Police did not disclose the daughter’s intention to visit the inmate as a “surprise” on his birthday.

“The father hadn’t seen his daughter since leaving their home country. The Dubai Central Jail made special arrangements to surprise the inmate and celebrate his birthday,” stated Major Abdullah Ahli, acting director of the Dubai Central Jail.

Such special requests from the inmates’ loved ones can be granted by the police within the confines of the law.

“These actions significantly impact the inmates’ mental well-being, encouraging them to make better choices in rehabilitation, training, and employment, thereby preparing them for future societal integration,” Brig. Jalfar explained.

The father and daughter marked the special day together by cutting a birthday cake and spending time with each other.