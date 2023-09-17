Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE unveils innovative digital response platform for disaster relief

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago

Courtesy of: Emirates News Agency

The UAE has announced the upcoming launch of a cutting-edge digital response platform, in a move towards revolutionizing disaster relief efforts. This platform aims to expedite the process of disaster-affected countries in conveying their urgent aid requirements to the global community.

During a UN Security Council debate on Friday, the UAE revealed this groundbreaking initiative, according to reports from state news agency Wam.

The platform is set to integrate advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and geospatial tools, all securely hosted on a robust database.

Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s permanent representative to the UN, stressed the urgency of re-evaluating the humanitarian system in light of current challenges.

“We are facing a humanitarian system in crisis. And the architecture of the past can no longer keep pace with the crises of the present,” Nusseibeh said.

“The UAE has been developing a digital platform to support governments’ ability to better harness international support in the wake of natural disasters,” she added.

Further, the UAE committed to collaborating with governments, the private sector, and humanitarian organizations to refine and optimize this tool.

This announcement coincided with the UAE’s dispatch of an aid plane loaded with vital food and medical supplies to Libya, which is grappling with devastating floods caused by Storm Daniel in its eastern regions.

Over the past half-decade, the UAE’s private sector has contributed in excess of $250 million to global humanitarian endeavors, underscoring the nation’s unwavering commitment to supporting relief efforts worldwide.

