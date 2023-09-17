UAE regulator affirms safety of all phones sold in the country

The UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has reassured the public that every mobile phone available for purchase in the country meets “the most stringent global security and safety benchmarks.”

This declaration follows France’s recent decision to prohibit the sale of Apple’s iPhone 12 due to concerns regarding radiation exposure leaks, as reported by Reuters.

In a post on X on Friday, TDRA stressed its meticulous approval process for mobile phones, underscoring its commitment to upholding stringent global safety and security benchmarks. The authority takes into account electromagnetic radiation levels to ensure the well-being of users.

“Amidst recent media coverage concerning the safety of specific mobile phone models, TDRA underscores its unwavering commitment to upholding the most stringent global security and safety benchmarks in the approval process for mobile phones within the UAE,” the statement read.

“In this regard, the TDRA unequivocally affirms that all #mobile phones available in the #UAE have undergone a rigorous approval process, meticulously assessing their adherence to technical standards, and are deemed compliant,” it added.

