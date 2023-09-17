Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE regulator affirms safety of all phones sold in the country

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Reuters

The UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has reassured the public that every mobile phone available for purchase in the country meets “the most stringent global security and safety benchmarks.”

This declaration follows France’s recent decision to prohibit the sale of Apple’s iPhone 12 due to concerns regarding radiation exposure leaks, as reported by Reuters.

In a post on X on Friday, TDRA stressed its meticulous approval process for mobile phones, underscoring its commitment to upholding stringent global safety and security benchmarks. The authority takes into account electromagnetic radiation levels to ensure the well-being of users.

“Amidst recent media coverage concerning the safety of specific mobile phone models, TDRA underscores its unwavering commitment to upholding the most stringent global security and safety benchmarks in the approval process for mobile phones within the UAE,” the statement read.

“In this regard, the TDRA unequivocally affirms that all #mobile phones available in the #UAE have undergone a rigorous approval process, meticulously assessing their adherence to technical standards, and are deemed compliant,” it added.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Light Rail Transit Authority LRT2

LRT-2, MRT-3, PNR offer free rides until September 20

2 hours ago
wolverine people

Hugh Jackman and wife announce separation after 27 years

2 hours ago
OWWA Overseas Workers Welfare Administration

140 OFWs return to PH from Kuwait

2 hours ago
Department of Migrant Workers 2

DMW holds hybrid discussion on OFW Pass, mobile app enhancements

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button