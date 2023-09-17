Two Pinoys rank as Valedictorians from British university in UAE 

Two Filipinos, Roxane Negrillo Magbanua and Franchesca Gabrielle Quicho Raymundo, have achieved the distinction of being named Valedictorians at Bath Spa University (BSU), a British institution located in RAK, United Arab Emirates. Magbanua and Raymundo secured the Valedictory positions for postgraduate and undergraduate studies respectively.

Reflecting on their accomplishments, Magbanua expressed a sense of achievement and emphasized the importance of collaboration, empathy, grit, and embracing diversity.

“I feel a great sense of accomplishment for all the effort I put into this academic journey. As we take our next steps, let us carry with us the lessons we’ve learned at Bath Spa University RAK. Let us remember the importance of collaboration, empathy, grit and embracing diversity,” Magbanua said.

Notably, Magbanua earned double master’s degrees, achieving the top spot as valedictorian in both programs: a Master of Arts major in Business and Management from BSU and a Master of Business Administration from Pole Paris Alternance Business School.

“It is with great humility that I want to convey how profoundly grateful I am for these incredible opportunities,” Magbanua remarked.

“As someone deeply committed to furthering my education and achieving my career goals, being able to graduate on top of my class, as double Valedictorian serve as a powerful endorsement of my dedication to academic excellence,” she added.

For her part, Raymundo noted that their success was a result of shared dedication to learning, support from mentors, family, and friends, and overcoming challenges.

“It has been a shared journey, inspired by a passion for learning, and nurtured by the unwavering support of the people around me. Guided by mentors, fueled by family, and uplifted by friends, I’ve overcome challenges to embrace knowledge as a beacon. This success is a testament to perseverance, made meaningful by those who believed in me,” Raymundo stated.

In the previous year, Filipino students Melvin Siblos Raneses and Kyla Denise Panuelos De Mesa have also attained the same honor as class valedictorians for postgraduate and undergraduate programs. Notably, Filipinos have led the batches only in the last two years, while other nationalities held top positions in the preceding years.

Moreover, esteemed figures attended the awards ceremony to recognize the outstanding achievers who had excelled across various fields at the university. These include Prof. Sue Rigby, UK Vice-Chancellor, and Mr. Raja Sajjad Hussain, CEO of BSU RAK, who presented the prestigious awards. The event celebrated not only the recipients but also exceptional alumni, industry partners, and staff.

Distinguished guests, including His Excellency Dr. Sheikh Majid Bin Saeed Al Nuaimi and ambassadors from the Philippines and Pakistan, added prestige to the occasion. BSU’s reputation as a hub of creativity, culture, and enterprise drew international students, especially Filipinos, seeking a world-class education in the Middle East.

As the ceremony concluded, graduates left equipped with knowledge, skills, and determination to make a positive impact. The achievements of the valedictorians underscored the academic excellence of Filipinos on the global stage.