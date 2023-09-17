DMW holds hybrid discussion on OFW Pass, mobile app enhancements

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), led by Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac, held a hybrid discussion, bringing together DMW officials and representatives from Private Recruitment Agencies and Foreign Recruitment Agencies.

Among the key topics discussed were updates on the pilot testing of the OFW Pass, which was launched two months ago, and the impending full implementation.

According to DMW data as of September 10, a total of 21,475 OFW Passes have been utilized as exit clearances, with the majority being used in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Hong Kong.

Cacdac noted that the Philippines, UAE, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia recorded the highest number of downloads for the DMW Mobile App. This application serves as a crucial companion to the OFW Pass, catering to the various needs of Filipino workers abroad.

During the discussions, Cacdac bared the ongoing efforts of the DMW to address technical challenges faced by OFWs when using the OFW Pass.

The agency’s goal is to ensure that the use of the passport is made more convenient and effective while safeguarding the security and integrity of OFW information.

Moreover, Cacdac said OFWs can expect continuous refinement of the features of the OFW Pass. This is part of the DMW’s commitment to strengthen support and services for Filipino workers abroad.

The DMW, together with representatives from private and foreign recruitment agencies, concluded the discussion with a resolute commitment to forging a more effective system to support and enhance the experiences of OFWs working abroad.