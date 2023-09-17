140 OFWs return to PH from Kuwait

The Overseas Workers Welfare Association (OWWA) has successfully repatriated 140 distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Kuwait. This significant effort is part of the joint repatriation program by OWWA and the Department of Migrant Workers, aimed at providing much-needed assistance to those OFWs facing difficulties abroad.

Upon their arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals 1 and 3, the OWWA airport team warmly welcomed the repatriated OFWs from Kuwait.

In a statement released on Friday, OWWA said the team ensured that the returning workers were well taken care of, offering them meals, comfortable hotel accommodations, and transportation arrangements to reach their respective provinces.

Additionally, OWWA extended financial assistance to these returning OFWs, further alleviating their immediate needs and concerns.

This collaborative effort reflects the government’s commitment to the welfare and protection of Filipino workers overseas, particularly those who have faced challenges during their employment abroad.